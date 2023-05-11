Kabul, May 11: With the Taliban continuing with curbs on girls and women in Afghanistan, the UN has accused the country's de facto authorities of imprisoning, harassing and placing "severe" limits on the movements of its female employees, Khaama Press reported.

"This is the most recent in a series of discriminatory - and unlawful - measures implemented by the de facto authorities to severely restrict women and girls' participation in most areas of public and daily life in Afghanistan," the UN report on Afghanistan's human rights situation in south Asia said. UN fresh out of ideas on Afghanistan's Taliban.

The measures will have disastrous effects on Afghanistan's prosperity, stability, peace, and future, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in its report. Fiona Frazer, the agency's human rights chief, said UNAMA is concerned "about the growing restrictions on civic space throughout Afghanistan". Afghanistan: Taliban Ban Women From Working in Domestic and International NGOs After Barring Them From Universities.

"Arbitrary arrests and detention of former government officials and Afghanistan National Security and Defense Force members also occurred throughout February, March and April," the report added, according to Khaama Press. An increasingly unstable and volatile Afghanistan is causing worry to the world.

Worsening human rights, in particular, women's and girls' rights, poverty, hunger, terrorism and the spread of drug trafficking are among the issues that the people of Afghanistan have been facing under Taliban rule.

The Taliban returned to power in August of 2021 and have restricted Afghan women and girls from participating in most areas of public and daily life. UN chief Antonio Guterres, in a recent statement, said that the situation in Afghanistan was the largest humanitarian crisis in the world today and that he would meet the Taliban when it was the "right moment to do so but today is not the right moment."

According to the United Nations, a record 28.3 million people in Afghanistan are in need of assistance this year, making Afghanistan the world's largest aid operation. Regular Afghans, particularly women and children remain oppressed under the Taliban.

