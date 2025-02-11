Kech [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): Targeted killings and the weakening of law and order in Pakistan have significantly undermined public safety, destabilised communities, and eroded trust in the justice system, Dawn reported.

On Monday, three people, including two members of the Hindu community, were gunned down by unknown armed men in the Turbat and Buleda areas of Balochistan's Kech district, as reported by Dawn.

According to police, armed men on motorcycles opened fire near a quarter close to Star Plus market.

"Two members of the Hindu community were killed in the gunfire, while another was also killed," Dawn quoted an official, adding that the bodies and the injured were shifted to the Turbat District Hospital. The victims were identified as Hari Lal and Moti Lal, while the injured were identified as Shero Mal. The deceased hailed from the Sanghar area of Sindh.

Dawn further reported that the police termed the incident a targeted killing, although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a separate incident in Buleda, armed men opened fire on a man, Muhammad Hayat, killing him on the spot. Police shifted the body to a local hospital. Dawn also mentioned that Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible.

The deteriorating law and order situation in Pakistan has become a significant concern, affecting daily life and the overall security environment. Rising crime rates, political instability, and terrorism have contributed to a growing sense of insecurity. In urban areas, street crimes such as robbery, carjacking, and muggings are increasingly common, while rural regions experience a rise in tribal clashes and extremism.

Terrorist attacks by groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have intensified, targeting security forces and civilians alike. Additionally, political unrest and protests often escalate into violence, further disrupting law and order. As a result, people live in constant fear for their safety, and public trust in the authorities continues to decline. (ANI)

