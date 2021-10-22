Lahore [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): Pakistan police detained activists of the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after the group announced a march to Islamabad, local media reported.

According to Dawn, an official said that numerous "fourth schedulers" of the group were detained from all the districts of the province. The official informed the newspaper that around 900 workers and second-tier leadership of the TLP protested outside the Jamia Masjid Rehmatul Lil Aalamin on Multan Road.

Also Read | Jupiter Hit by Another Space Rock in Rare Views Captured by Skywatchers in Japan.

Matters worsened on Thursday after workers damaged the Multan Road orange Line train station beside the venue of protest and also damaged the CCTV, the newspaper reported.

The official said the police were instructed to stay away from the gathering to avoid any possibility of a confrontation.

Also Read | Russia Blast: 16 Killed in Elastik Gunpowder Factory Explosion in Ryazan Region.

The leader of TLP, Pir Ajmal Qadri said that they would take out a peaceful procession following the Friday prayers.

"If any hurdles are created, the party also has a Plan B to thwart any official attempts," Dawn reported Qadri as saying.

The newspaper further reported citing an official that an emergency meeting was called on Thursday to come up with a strategy post-announcement of the march. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)