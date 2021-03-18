Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): Washington DC police on Wednesday (local time) arrested a Texas man outside Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence, the US Naval Observatory, with a rifle and ammunition recovered from his vehicle.

Citing a spokesperson for Washington's Metropolitan police, CNN reported that officers responded at around 12:12 pm to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by US Secret Service.

A region-wide intelligence bulletin had been issued for the suspect Paul Murray, 31, following which he was contacted by law enforcement. Police further said that a rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle.

Murray has been charged with several counts: carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, reported CNN.

Uniformed Division officers had detained the man before the Metropolitan Police arrived on the scene, according to the US Secret Service. (ANI)

