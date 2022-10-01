Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan, said that just as India is an expert in information technology, "our neighbour is an expert in international terrorism" and warned that if terrorism is "being done against us, tomorrow it will be against you."

"We have a neighbour.. like we are experts in IT (information technology) they're experts in 'international terrorists'. It's going on for years...but we could explain to the world that terrorism is terrorism, today it's being done against us, tomorrow it will be against you," Jaishankar said at an event in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Also Read | Pakistan: Islamabad Magistrate Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former PM Imran Khan Over Controversial Remark Against Female Judge.

He pointed out that now the world's understanding of terrorism has changed as compared to earlier times and it is not tolerating it anymore. "Countries using terrorism are under pressure and are further reluctant," Jaishankar added.

Speaking on terrorist incidents in northeast India, Jaishankar said that in recent years these activities have reduced because India could achieve a land boundary agreement with Bangladesh in 2015. That agreement "stopped extremists from getting shelter in Bangladesh which stopped their operation in northeast India," the EAM noted.

Also Read | Iran: 19 Killed, Including 4 Elite Guard Members in Attack by Separatists, Dozens Wounded.

Jaishankar on Saturday also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not yield to the pressure amid the soaring oil prices and advised that India must do what is best for the nation and if pressure comes then face it head on.

"Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict petrol prices doubled. We had pressure from where to buy the oil but PM Modi and the government were of the view that we've to do what is best for our nation and if pressure comes then we should face it," Jaishankar said in Gujarat's Vadodara.

During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said PM Modi called both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a ceasefire for some time so that we can safely evacuate our students.

It is pertinent to note that India has constantly called on Russia and Ukraine to end the war and choose dialogue and diplomacy.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar visited Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat and said that he is "privileged" to see the Raja Ravi Verma painting collection with the 52 foreign ambassadors and high commissioners.

"Pleasure to join 52 Ambassadors and High Commissioners on a visit to Laxmi Vilas Palace. Was a particular privilege to see the Raja Ravi Verma painting collection with them," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

After meeting delegates and ambassadors of several countries, Jashankar said, "It is a matter of pride that we have come here with officials of different countries. As the Navratri festival is on, they will spend the day enjoying festivities. They are excited to see the development here."

Jaishankar also took to Twitter and said he looks forward to participating in the celebrations tonight.

The External Affairs Minister is in Gujarat for the Navratri celebration. Today marks the sixth day of Navratri and devotees across the country will worship Goddess Katyayani, the sixth incarnation of Maa Durga.

Also known as Mahishasurmardini, Maa Katyayani killed the demon Mahishasura. She is regarded as one of the most violent forms of Maa Durga. She is four-armed and rides a lion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)