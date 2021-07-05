Berlin, Jul 5 (AP) The German government is rejecting calls to fine people who don't show up to vaccination appointments and fail to cancel them beforehand.

The head of the German Red Cross's Berlin branch, Mario Czaja, has suggested fines of 25 to 30 euros (USD 29.65 to USD 35.60) for people who fail to turn up for appointments at vaccination centers. He says the number of such no-shows has increased in recent weeks.

His call has drawn a mixed response. Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday that appointments are “valuable” and appealed to people to cancel if they can't keep them. But he said that “the federal government has no plans for fines.”

Health Ministry spokeswoman Parissa Hajebi said that “we want to motivate citizens to get vaccinated and we don't to scare them off and threaten punishment.” She said the ministry didn't have information that no-shows were a widespread phenomenon.

Germany had given 56.5 per cent of its population at least one vaccine shot by Sunday and 38.9% were fully vaccinated. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)