Washington, May 13 (AP) President Donald Trump is in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the first leg of his three-nation visit to the Middle East this week meant to tackle multiple crises and conflicts across the region.

He was welcomed by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, after Air Force One landed in Riyadh. Trump and the crown prince are to hold talks on US efforts to dismantle Iran's nuclear programme, end the war in Gaza, hold down oil prices and more.

Trump is also expected to be feted by the crown prince with a formal dinner and a gathering of members of the Gulf Cooperation Council — made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — later on Tuesday.

Here's the Latest:

An Israeli strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip kills a journalist targeted earlier

Hassan Eslaiah, who was targeted in an earlier strike, has been described by Israel as a Hamas militant posing as a journalist. Israel says he took part in the October 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war. He and another individual were killed in the overnight strike, according to Nasser Hospital.

Eslaiah was at the facility receiving treatment from severe burns from the earlier strike, Dr Ahmed Alfarra said.

Israel said it struck militants who were operating inside the hospital, without identifying them.

Saudi investment minister praises US-Saudi relations

Khalid al-Falih spoke at a Saudi-US Investment Forum ahead of Trump's arrival in Riyadh.

“Our bilateral relationship is one of the world's most significant geostrategic bonds, with economic cooperation and business partnerships at its core, and serves as a force for peace and global prosperity,” he said.

He reiterated a pledge by the Saudi crown prince to see investment in the US of USD 600 billion over the next four years.

Airport greeting by Saudi crown prince a rare honour for US presidents

Saudi crown prince's airport greeting for Trump underscores the close relationship the de facto ruler of the kingdom wants to have with the American leader.

Typically, a provincial governor or another official will greet a foreign leader on arrival. King Salman once greeted President Barack Obama at the airport on a trip to the kingdom, but then lower-ranking officials did as the kingdom grew angry over his stance on the 2011 Arab Spring and the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

President Joe Biden also was greeted by a provincial governor on his 2022 trip to the kingdom, before having an awkward fist-bump with Prince Mohammed, who he derided as a “pariah” during his election campaign after the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Treasury secretary says US, China have a 'mechanism' to avoid tensions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that America and China now have a “mechanism” to avoid tensions.

He spoke at an investment forum just before Trump was to land in Saudi Arabia.

“We had a plan, we had a process. What we did not have with the Chinese was a mechanism,” Bessent told the forum. “After this weekend, we have a mechanism to avoid escalation like we had before.”

Iran is mostly quiet about Trump's trip as it negotiates with US over the nuclear programme

Previous trips by US presidents to the kingdom have drawn comments about Saudi Arabia being “milked” by the Americans for oil and dollars for military sales.

But this time, Iranian newspapers and state television largely are not discussing Trump's trip in detail.

The quiet may be due to the fact Riyadh and Tehran have been in a Chinese-mediated detente since 2023. Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, a brother to the Saudi crown prince, also travelled to Tehran in a high-level visit unthinkable in recent years of tensions between the two Mideast rivals.

Hussein Ibish, an analyst at the Washington-based Arab Gulf States Institute, said Saudi Arabia's economic development projects at home means the kingdom wants peace across the region.

Tightly controlled Saudi media outlets express hope for Trump visit

Saudi Arabia's tightly controlled media offered positive comments regarding Trump's visit. Columnists in the kingdom sought to describe the visit as part of a strategic reset in American-Saudi relations, which date back to when then-President Franklin Roosevelt met King Saud aboard the USS Quincy in 1945.

“Many countries around the world, including in Europe, are following Saudi Arabia's lead in managing their affairs with Trump,” wrote Abdulrahman al-Rashed in Asharq Al-Awsat. “The era of relying solely on political and military alliances with Washington is over; the focus now is on forging shared interests.”

Faisal J Abbas of the English-language Arab News wrote that “the significance of the visit cannot be overstated — nor could its timing be more crucial,” given Saudi Arabia's “mediation in the Russia-Ukraine war and the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.”

He also acknowledged business deals would be part of the trip as well.

“Putting America first does not mean ignoring opportunities abroad; it means seizing them,” Abbas added.

Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia comes as oil trades around USD 64 a barrel

Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia comes as the president can already point to one thing for American voters — oil prices are down.

It's not Trump's doing, though he's repeatedly criticised Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ oil cartel over higher oil prices in the past. Those prices translate directly back into gasoline prices in the United States, which can become a major pain point for the US public.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the US is USD 3.13, according to AAA, down from USD 3.61 a year ago.

Syria welcomes Trump's statements on mulling the removal of sanctions

The Syrian Foreign Ministry says the sanctions on the country were imposed under the government of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and helped in removing him from power.

But they are now harming the Syrian people, the ministry says, describing Trump's comments about removing them as “an encouraging step” to end the suffering of Syrians.

The ministry said in a statement late Monday that the sanctions are hindering reconstruction in the war torn country.

The Syrian people are looking for the “full lifting of the sanctions” as a step that boosts peace and prosperity both in Syria and the region, and open the way for international cooperation, it said. (AP)

