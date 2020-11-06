Washington, Nov 6 (PTI) As Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead in two key battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, that will put him way ahead of the magical figure of 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House, the Trump Campaign refused to concede, asserting that the game is not over yet.

Even as the election was yet to be called in Pennsylvania and Georgia where Biden has taken over Trump in terms of the vote count, albeit by a thin margin, the window for Trump was fast closing down.

As of now, Biden has 264 electoral college votes. Pennsylvania accounts for 20 and Georgia 16 electoral college votes respectively. Biden is also leading in Arizona that has 11 electoral college votes and Nevada that has six electoral college votes.

A win in any of these states would make him the winner of the November 3 presidential election.

The Trump campaign has not given yet.

“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail,” said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel.

A Biden campaign spokesperson, in response to questions from reporters, indicated that Trump might be escorted out of the White House.

"The United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House," said the spokesperson.

A senior White House advisor said that there will be a peaceful transition of power.

"I think there will be a peaceful transfer of power," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC news channel.

"This is the greatest democracy in the world, and we abide by the rule of law. And so will this president. There are some things to clean up here. And, again, it's not my area of expertise. I'll leave that discussion to the campaign," Kudlow said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters at a news conference that there will be recounting of votes.

With fewer than 5,500 ballots left to be counted in a handful of counties and 8,890 military ballots outstanding, the race for president in Georgia remained too close to call, he said.

In a statement, the Trump Campaign legal counsel alleged that there were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent their volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote-counting locations.

“We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots,” he said.

“Finally, the president is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling' of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected,” Morgan said.

