Hague [Netherlands], March 13 (ANI): Over 3,000 Tibetans and supporters from across Europe gathered in The Hague to mark the 66th Tibetan National Uprising Day at the Fifth Edition of the 'Europe Stands With Tibet Rally,' as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), showing their unwavering commitment to the Tibetan struggle for freedom against China.

The rally, held in the heart of Europe, brought together a coalition of passionate voices, including prominent political figures, international celebrities, and human rights advocates.

According to CTA, the event was headlined by Kelsang Gyaltsen, former envoy to the Dalai Lama, who delivered a powerful keynote address. Gyaltsen spoke candidly about China's growing influence on European security, describing the country as a "threat to peace and security in Europe."

"There is no hope of China becoming a responsible stakeholder in the international community unless there are major fundamental changes in China. This is our political imperative," Gyaltsen said, stressing the need for Europe to ally with Tibetans, Uyghurs, Chinese democracy activists, and other marginalized groups from China. He continued, "This imperative creates a conducive basis for strategic discussions and cooperation on China, accepting us as stakeholders in this common cause."

The rally's participants also heard from a diverse group of influential figures, including Richard Gere, a long-time friend and supporter of the Dalai Lama. The Hollywood actor shared an impassioned address condemning China's human rights abuses in Tibet and urging world leaders to hold the Chinese government accountable for its actions, as reported by CTA.

"I stand with Tibet and its people," Gere declared. "This is about justice; this is about the dignity of a people who have suffered under China's oppression. We cannot remain silent while China continues to violate the rights of Tibetans."

Enes Kanter Freedom, a former NBA player and outspoken advocate for Tibet, joined the rally. Kanter reiterated his commitment to the Tibetan cause, calling on the global community to unite and apply pressure on China to end its abuses, CTA reported.

"Tibet's struggle is not just a Tibetan issue; it's a human rights issue," Kanter Freedom said. "It's time for the world to stand up for Tibet, just as we stand for any oppressed community around the globe."

Dutch lawmakers, including Jan Paternotte and Isa Kahraman, also addressed the crowd, strongly condemning China's policies in Tibet and voicing their support for the Tibetan people. Paternotte emphasized the importance of diplomatic pressure on China, while Kahraman promised continued solidarity with the Tibetan cause, CTA reported.

In addition to political figures, the rally also featured former Dutch MP Erica Terpstra, Tibetan activist and community organizer Chime Lhamo, and President of the International Campaign for Tibet Tenchoe Gyatso. Their collective presence highlighted the growing international support for Tibet's struggle and underscored the need for continued activism, as cited by CTA.

The event in The Hague marked a significant moment in the global campaign for Tibetan rights and freedom. With the participation of over 3,000 people, it served as a reminder that the Tibetan cause remains a priority for the international community, as Tibetans continue to demand their right to freedom, autonomy, and human dignity. (ANI)

