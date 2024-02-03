Tel Aviv [Israel], February 3 (ANI/TPS): Police officers in the south of Israel arrested three people on suspicion of stealing dozens of computers from a hotel in the Dead Sea area where people evacuated from the areas near Gaza have been living since the start of the war.

The computers were used for the education of children from the city of Sderot, located just north of Gaza, who were evacuated from their homes due to the war.

Also Read | US Plane Crash: Three Killed As Small Aircraft Crashes Into Florida Mobile Home (Watch Videos).

The three suspects were only identified as residents of Dimona (in the Negev) and Be'er Sheva in their 30s. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)