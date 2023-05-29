Tel Aviv [Israel], May 29 (ANI/TPS): Forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Borber Police operated overnight to arrest six wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria and in the Jordan Valley region.

In Jenin, suspects fired massive shots at the forces, who responded by returning fire. In addition, suspects threw explosives at the fighters. The forces responded with measures to disperse the attackers.

In an operation at the old Askar refugee camp, suspects shot at the fighters

The forces arrested three more wanted persons in the villages of Dora, Ein Umm Ashrayit and Tamon.

When the troops left the village of Bitonia after completing an operation there, suspects threw stones and other objects at Israeli troops. (ANI/TPS)

