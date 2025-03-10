Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Tibetan government-in-exile observed the 66th Tibetan National Uprising Day in Dharamshala, marking the anniversary of the 1959 uprising against Chinese rule. Tibetan leaders, activists, and supporters gathered to reflect on the struggle for Tibetan freedom and the evolving international response to the issue.

Siri Yang Chen, a member of the Standing Committee, emphasised the historical significance of the day, recalling the events of March 10, 1959, when Tibetans stood in front of the Potala Palace in defiance of Chinese military control. "Today is a very big day. Today is the 66th Tibetan National Uprising Day. In 1959, on March 10, Tibetan people stood in front of the Potala Palace - a very sad day. The Chinese Army, the PLA Army - so many massacres happened. The Tibetan people stood for the Uprising Day," she said. Calling for diplomatic engagement, she added, "China should have a dialogue with the Tibetan representatives."

Tibetan writer and activist Tenjin Sundhu reflected on the broader context of Tibet's freedom struggle over the past 75 years. He noted the continued challenges posed by China's political and economic influence but highlighted a shift in global attitudes. "It is important for us to reflect upon what had happened in the past 75 years of the Tibetan Freedom Struggle and what China has been doing, and how we have been keeping up with our freedom struggle. We are at a very crucial juncture, where His Holiness, the Dalai Lama is 90 years old, and the Tibetan Freedom Struggle is still at a situation where many of the international communities are still dependent on China's trade and supply chain - and that is now changing."

He also pointed to internal political tensions within China and increasing global scrutiny of its actions. "Xi Jinping is facing major power struggles within China - there is a clamour for freedom and democracy in China. India and many other South Asian countries are facing major threats from China, and China is seen as the single-largest threat to the United States' supremacy. So, here is a time for us to capture the international communities' attention, their support, for a mutual benefit - that the independence of Tibet is for the security of India, and also for the security of many of the European and other Western countries. This is the time for us to lobby, campaign, and fight for the freedom of Tibet."

International support was also evident at the gathering. Christine Lamet, a long-time supporter from France, spoke about her decades of solidarity with Tibetans. "I support Tibet since a long time, and I sponsor children, the young ones just behind us, since nearly 40 years. I try to do my best for the Tibetan people, who suffer a lot. We are very happy to visit here for the 66th Uprising Day in Dharamshala. It's the first time for us to be there. Usually, we are in Europe, France, protesting. It's a big honour to visit there today."

Another supporter recalled witnessing the Dalai Lama's visit to France in 1982 and how it deepened their commitment to the Tibetan cause. "I came to Tibet first in 1975 when I was young. I have seen His Holiness, the Dalai Lama in France - when it was his first time there in 1982. After that, I wanted to support Tibet and the Tibetan people."

Tibetans around the world are commemorating this day with great hopes as many foreign countries have also joined their hands to pressurize China for a dialogue with the Dalai Lama and Tibetan government in-exile.

On March 10th 1959, thousands of Tibetans from all walks of life from Amdo, Kham and U-Tsang, the three provinces of Tibet, risking their lives, rose up to protect the precious life of the Dalai Lama and to protest Chinese invasion of Tibet.

The event featured parades and band performances, with the Tibetan community gathering to commemorate the significance of the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)