Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government in exile, has released a statement on Thursday, highlighting China's systematic efforts to eliminate the Tibetan language, describing these actions as a "second Cultural Revolution" in Tibet.

According to the CTA, these efforts include removing Tibetan from educational institutions, particularly in university entrance exams, which has raised concerns among Tibetan students, artists, and educators. Despite official denials, local reports suggest that Tibetan language may be excluded from upcoming exams, with the government using social media to gauge public reactions before implementing such policies.

Also Read | US Lawmaker Expresses Concerns Over MBK Partners Ltd's Takeover Bid for Korea Zinc.

According to the CTA statement, the Chinese government, since 2021, has systematically closed Tibetan language schools, especially in monasteries, and forced the closure of several Tibetan language programs. The crackdown intensified in 2022, targeting institutions that offered specialized Tibetan language education, despite prior government approvals.

These actions align with a broader strategy of "cultural assimilation" outlined in a 2024 white paper, which emphasises "Chinese national unity" over ethnic identity. The policies aim to replace the Tibetan language and culture with Chinese, as evidenced by the closure of Tibetan language signage and the push for Chinese-medium instruction in schools.

Also Read | Bapsi Sidhwa Dies in US: Renowned Author Known for Her Novel 'Ice Candy Man' Passes Away at the Age 86 in Houston.

The article also highlights the forced separation of Tibetan children from their families and the promotion of Chinese language and "Patriotic Education" from a young age. This has led to protests in the past, such as the 2015 student protests in Malho Prefecture against the imposition of Chinese-medium education.

The CTA has expressed concern about the future of the Tibetan language and culture, citing the increasing difficulty in preserving Tibetan traditions, including Tibetan medicine, astrology, and religious history. Despite protests and resistance, Chinese authorities continue to implement policies that threaten the survival of Tibetan culture, creating a growing linguistic and cultural crisis.

The Tibet issue centres on Tibet's political status and its relationship with China.Tibet was an independent entity for centuries before the Chinese People's Liberation Army entered in 1950. In 1951, China claimed sovereignty over Tibet, leading to political unrest.

In 1959, Tibetans revolted, and the Dalai Lama fled to India, where he has since led the Tibetan government-in-exile. China views Tibet as an integral part of its territory, while many Tibetans seek greater autonomy or independence. Human rights concerns, including restrictions on religious freedom and cultural preservation, remain central to the ongoing dispute. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)