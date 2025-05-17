Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Tibetan Government-in-Exile and human rights organisations have urged China to release the Panchen Lama, the second-highest spiritual figure in the largest sect of Tibetan Buddhism, who was abducted 30 years ago and has remained missing since then, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

"Kidnapped by Chinese authorities at the age of six, his abduction is one of the clearest examples of China's severe human rights abuses," stated Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson for the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), as quoted by RFA.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Congress Says Party Shortlisted 4 MPs for Delegation To Represent India's Stance on Pakistan-Backed Terrorism, Shashi Tharoor's Name Did Not Feature on List.

On May 17, 1995, just a few days after the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, formally recognised Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama, Chinese officials took the then-6-year-old boy along with his family and teacher.

Despite numerous appeals from global leaders for China to reveal information regarding the Panchen Lama's fate, his whereabouts have remained unknown, and he turned 36 in April.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor: 7 All-Party Delegations To Take India's Message Against Terrorism to Key Partner Nations, Including UNSC Members.

"Thirty years ago, China vanished a six-year-old boy because he symbolised freedom for Tibetan Buddhists enduring severe oppression. Today, we demand an end to this grave injustice and call for China to release Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama," commented Asif Mahmood, Commissioner at the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), as cited in the RFA report.

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), based in Washington, urged governments worldwide and the international community to insist that China liberate the Panchen Lama and disclose his location and health, according to the RFA report.

Human rights organisations have asserted that the ongoing disappearance of the Panchen Lama and China's installation of another boy, Norbu, in his position underscore Beijing's efforts to control the succession of the Dalai Lama. As noted in the RFA report, the two lamas have historically recognised each other's reincarnations and served as teachers to one another.

The conflict between Tibet and China arises from the political tensions surrounding Tibet and China's governance of the region. Historically, Tibet operated as an independent state but was absorbed into China in 1951 following military occupation.

Under the leadership of the Dalai Lama, Tibetans have been advocating for enhanced autonomy and the protection of their cultural, religious, and political rights. Conversely, the Chinese government views Tibet as an integral part of its territory. This disagreement has resulted in protests, cultural repression, and ongoing disputes regarding human rights and self-governance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)