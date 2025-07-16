Dharamshala [India], July 16 (ANI): As part of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile's official visitation program, a two-member delegation comprising Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tsering Yangchen began their official tour of Dalhousie on July 12, 2025, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Upon arriving at the Phuntsoling Tibetan Settlement, the delegation received a warm welcome from local leaders, including Tibetan Settlement Officer Kelsang Tenzin, Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly Phurbu Damdul, and representatives from the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement. Also in attendance were the head of the Sambhota Tibetan School, a doctor from the Men-Tse-Khang clinic branch, as well as heads of Tibetan NGOs and community figures, CTA reported.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Responsible if Anything Happens to Me in Jail’: Imran Khan.

The Parliamentarians were honoured at a welcome lunch hosted by three regional organisations. Following this, they paid a visit to Loseling Dolma Lhakhang to offer prayers and proceeded to inspect Tibetan-run shops near the GPO. There, they held informal interactions with local shopkeepers to learn about their economic and livelihood challenges, CTA noted.

At 3 PM, the MPs met with Dr GS Dhillon, Principal of Dalhousie Public School and President of the Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association. During the meeting, they gifted Dr Dhillon a copy of Voice for the Voiceless, a newly released book by the 14th Dalai Lama, and conveyed their gratitude for his continued advocacy for the Tibetan cause, CTA stated.

Also Read | Donald Trump Hints at Trade Deal With India Soon; Says US Will Have Access to Indian Market.

Later in the day, the delegation visited Tibetan residential areas, including Tsering Khang and Kelsang Khang, where they engaged in conversations with local residents to understand their concerns and everyday experiences. This community outreach forms a core component of the Parliament-in-Exile's goal to remain closely connected with Tibetan settlements in India, CTA emphasised.

The day concluded with a dinner reception at the Tibetan Refugee Handicraft Centre, hosted in honour of the visiting Parliamentarians, celebrating the shared spirit of resilience and community within the Tibetan diaspora. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)