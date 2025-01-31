Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the President of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, visited Sambhota Tibetan School in Darjeeling, where he addressed the local Tibetan community about the ongoing oppression by China and the importance of preserving Tibetan identity, as reported by Tibet.net.

In his speech, Sikyong emphasised the critical need to protect Tibetan identity, highlighting how the People's Republic of China (PRC) has distorted Tibet's historical connection with China for political gain. He pointed out the increasing misinformation campaigns by China aimed at falsely asserting its claims over Tibet and underscored the importance of safeguarding Tibet's history, culture, and language.

"With growing efforts to erase our identity within Tibet and the risk of diluting our heritage in exile, it is crucial to stay vigilant and collaborate in preserving our unique identity," he said. Sikyong also encouraged attendees to explore the work of legal expert Prof. Michael van Walt van Praag and China scholar Prof. Lau Han Shiang for a deeper understanding of Tibet's historical and legal issues.

Sikyong further stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution to the Tibet-China conflict for the survival of Tibetan identity. He praised the 16th Kashag's commitment to the Middle Way Policy and called for unity among Tibetans, regardless of their political views. He emphasised the need to affirm Tibet's historically independent status and work toward a peaceful solution grounded in practical, reality-based approaches, as reported by Tibet.net.

On 28 January 2024, Sikyong arrived in Siliguri, where he was warmly received at Bagdogra Airport by Dorjee Rinzin, the Chief Representative Officer for the Northeast region, and local Tibetan community leaders. His schedule began with the inauguration of a new community hall in Salugara, attended by Tseten, Kalimpong Tibetan Settlement Officer, and members of the local Tibetan community. He also visited the Chagpori Tibetan Medical Institute.

Later in the day, Sikyong and his team visited the Sakya Kunga Shedup Ling Monastery in Kurseong, where they interacted with the residents before heading to Darjeeling, as reported by Tibet.net.

On 29 January, Sikyong toured several key locations in Darjeeling, including the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement office at the Manjushri Guest House, the renovation of the settlement office, and the Tibetan Refugee Self-Help Centre, which houses a carpet manufacturing factory. The Self-Help Centre, established by the first wave of Tibetan refugees in 1959, continues to provide livelihood opportunities for Tibetans in India. (ANI)

