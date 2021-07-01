Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Communist Party of China's (CCP) centenary celebrations, several Tibetans in Nagchu prefecture's Driru County have been arrested for communicating with Tibetans in exile.

A 44-year-old Gyajin, a father of three, has been arrested with others for the sole charge of contacting exiled Tibetans, Phayul reported citing human rights group Tibet Watch.

Reportedly, many local sources from Tibet are under heavy surveillance, ahead of the CCP centenary on July 1. Moreover, Tibetans have been detained for their contacts in exile.

Commenting on the arbitrary detention, researcher at the Tibet Watch, Sonam Topgyal said that the Chinese government has continued to crack down on Tibetans for many years through their branch of the Overseas Tibetans office.

"As we are familiar with the case of Lhamo, who died in custody, was arrested for contacting relatives in India. Similar cases have been reported by Tibetans inside Tibet but due to the heavy surveillance by the government, we almost always fall short of verifying such claims. Moreover, Driru has been a victim of heavy militarization since locals staged a strong protest against Chinese companies that began extraction activities (in 2010 and 2013)," Topgyal remarked.

Furthermore, the Tibet Watch spokesperson revealed that Beijing's tactics have gradually transformed into strategic policies that have led to arbitrary arrests of local residents.

The report also stated hesitancy from the community to talk about persecuted Tibetans due to fear of reprisal. According to Phayul, those who can make contact are hesitant about speaking about the sensitive situation in Driru County for fear that their families in Tibet will face severe reprisals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)