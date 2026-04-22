New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday expressed optimism about the export with India during an interview with ANI. He made the remarks while the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association was being hosted here by PHDCCI.

High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to India, Chandradath Singh, said, "This is a very important day for the delegation of Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association, being hosted here by PHDCCI (PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry).

Also Read | WINNER's Mino Addresses Military Service Violation Case, Reveals if He Will Re-Enlist After Probe (Watch Video).

The High Commissioner said that the event would present business opportunities for the incredible prospects here in India for joint ventures and collaborations.

He recalled the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Trinidad and Tobago and said, "Prime Minister Modi came to Trinidad and Tobago recently in a very important and very impactful visit and pledged assistance to Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of the CARICOM countries in areas including pharmaceutical industries, the biotechnology industries, agriculture, and a wide range of other areas where India wants to help Trinidad and Tobago in".

Also Read | JD Vance Visit to Pakistan for Islamabad Peace Talks Put on Hold As Iran Delays Decision: Report.

The High Commissioner further noted, "We had signed quite a few MOUs during the visit of the Prime Minister to Trinidad and Tobago. The TTMA organisation plans to sign an MOU with PHDCCI."

He underlined that Trinidad and Tobago has some niche products in niche areas, which could be successful in India and said that this would help in improving the trade-balance with India.

"It's time for us to export to India. I know that Gen Z, which is the largest young population in the world, are displaying a preference for new, innovative products, for new tastes in fashion, music, food, and lifestyle. This is the time for us to make an impact with our exports into India."

His remarks come as the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for trade, investment and joint ventures, High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to India Chandradath Singh told ANI on Tuesday.

"This one is going to be about trade and investment, joint ventures. It's about the collaboration between PHDCCI and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association to work together to find right business opportunities," Singh told ANI on the sidelines of a meeting of Business Delegation from Trinidad and Tobago organised by PHDCCI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)