Islamabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Pakistan's top generals on Tuesday reviewed the regional and national security environment and discussed internal security as well as situation along borders, including the Line of Control, the army said.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a meeting of the Corps Commanders' in Rawalpindi, wherein the participants "expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure,” the army said in a statement.

The army said that the forum reviewed the geo-strategic, regional and national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along borders, including the Line of Control. The participants also took a comprehensive overview of the positive progress in Afghan Peace Process.

Deliberating upon recent surge in ceasefire violations along the LoC, the commanders resolved to take all measures necessary to protect people living along the border.

The commanders also deliberated upon the COVID-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of the second wave.

Gen Bajwa specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort.

"Pakistan Army with support of state institutions and the nation is fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges. It is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability and prosperity of the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

