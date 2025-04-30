Beijing, Apr 30 (PTI) A top Chinese General, who was under probe for serious violations of discipline since November, has been dismissed from China's national legislature - the National People's Congress (NPC).

According to a statement issued after a meeting of the Standing Committee of the NPC, Miao Hua has been dismissed from the legislature, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

Miao, the youngest general in the Chinese military hierarchy, is a member of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) headed by President Xi Jinping. The CMC is the overall high command of the Chinese military.

Miao was also director of the Political Work Department of the CMC, a role critical in managing Communist Party ideology and personnel changes within the People's Liberation Army (PLA)

Defence Ministry spokesman Sr. Col Wu Qian confirmed to the media in November about Miao's suspension, saying he was being investigated for suspected serious violations of discipline, a phrase used as a euphemism for corruption.

A large number of top military officials, including two defence ministers, have been suspended or faced anti-corruption probes since Xi came to power in 2012.

Xi has repeatedly emphasised the importance of party loyalty among PLA leaders to strengthen ideological control and support China's goal of becoming a military superpower.

Miao is the second CMC member to be removed from his position since the current leadership took office in 2022. The first was former defence minister Li Shangfy, who was dismissed in October 2023.

Miao was involved in party work in Fujian province before joining the military.

His career advanced significantly after Xi assumed power, leading to roles in the Chinese Navy as a political commissar and eventually becoming the PLA's youngest admiral.

