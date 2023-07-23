Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was granted a one-day exemption from appearing in the Toshakhana case by an Islamabad District and Sessions court, reported ARY News.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar heard the case while Barrister Gohar Ali served as Imran's attorney and Advocate Amjad Pervaiz represented the ECP.

Imran's attorney submitted a plea during the hearing asking for an exemption for his client from attending hearing and its postponement until Monday (July 24), as per ARY News.

The ECP attorney objected, saying that the exemption claim had not provided "any compelling justifications."

When one of Imran's attorneys protested the case's daily sessions, the judge voiced his anger with the PTI leader's frequent absences.

Advocate Pervaiz, attorney for ECP, asked the court to issue instructions to secure Imran's attendance at court. The judge inquired of the PTI Chief Attorney, "Will the suspect appear in court on Monday?"

In response, Barrister Ali stated that Imran would be appearing in the lawyer murder case before the Supreme Court on Monday. The former premier could then come in this court after appearing in the supreme court, ADSJ Dilawal responded.

Imran's request was then allowed by the court, which mandated that the PTI leader's attendance on Monday, July 24, must be guaranteed.

Toshakhana reference

Legislators from the ruling coalition filed the reference, which claims Imran failed to disclose information about the gifts he received from the Toshaskhana (during his tenure as prime minister), last year.

After the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making "false statements and incorrect declarations" last month, the Toshakhana issue became a significant source of contention in national politics.

According to provisions 167 and 173 of the constitution, the former premier was deemed to have engaged in corrupt practices, according to the ruling. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement,” as per ARY News.

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. PTI chief was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

After this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9, ARY News reported. (ANI)

