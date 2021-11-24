Hong Kong, November 24 (ANI): Beijing Stock Exchange, which recently opened for business has been witnessing a continuous decline in the trading volume.

The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) started trading on November 15, marking a key step in China's efforts to deepen capital market reform and support small businesses, Xinhua reported.

Also Read | Tibetans Enduring Employment Crisis Due to Chinese Dominance Over Local Job Market.

Hong Kong local media has informed that till November 23, the one-day trading of the Beijing Stock Exchange was only one-third of the amount left, a loss of about 67 per cent from the transaction amount as compared to November 15.

In response to the downward trend in the Chinese economy, Premier Li Keqiang convened a meeting on November 22 with local officials in Shanghai.

Also Read | Pakistan Government Admits Negligence in Handling COVID-19 Situation.

Meanwhile, the General Office of the State Council of the Communist Party of China issued a document calling for greater efforts to help small and medium-sized enterprises and encourage local governments to arrange relief funds.

A few days ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also released its annual report on the Chinese economy and pointed out that risk are increasing in China's economy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)