Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

El Marques (Mexico), Aug 3 (AP) A train smashed into a small commuter bus at a grade crossing, killing seven people and injuring 17 early Wednesday, authorities in central Mexico said.

Alejandro Vázquez Mellado, head of civil defence for the township of El Marques, said several of the 17 injured were in critical condition. Queretaro state interior secretary Guadalupe Munguía later said the death toll had risen to seven.

Also Read | Sex Abuse by Priests and Church Officials: Pope Francis Blasts ‘Scandal’ of Clergy Sexual Abuse in Portugal, Meets Survivors.

The town is in Queretaro state north of Mexico City.

Photos of the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of the bus tossed to one side of the tracks. The vehicle was apparently dragged about 50 yards (metres) along the tracks.

Also Read | US Senate Building Lockdown: Capitol Police Search Senate Office Buildings After Report of Active Shooter, Later Declare It False Alarm (Watch Video).

Such accidents are frequent at railroad crossings in Mexico that lack signals or barriers. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)