New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Days after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was listed as a terror entity by Canada's federal government, Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with his Canadian counterpart last month and that both sides held "productive discussions" on counterterrorism among other areas and have agreed to strengthen security cooperation and further reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement

The Canadian federal government earlier this week listed the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code giving authorities the power to freeze assets, block funding, and prosecute members under "anti-terrorism" laws.

Also Read | Chinese Man Who Sold Kidney in 2011 To Buy iPhone 4 and iPad 2 Now Lives on Dialysis After Illegal Surgery Left Him Permanently Disabled.

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in his weekly media briefing stated, "As you are aware, NSA Ajit Doval met Canada's National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA), Nathalie Drouin on 18th September... Both sides held productive discussions on strengthening the bilateral cooperation in areas of counter terrorism, transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges."

Jaiswal further said, "They agreed to strengthen security cooperation and further reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement. Both sides remain in touch on all these issues."

Also Read | 'Will Not Be Screening Indian Movies': Several Theatres in Canada Halt Screening of Indian Films After Arson Attacks.

The MEA in a statement underlined that the meeting between Doval and Droun formed part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between India and Canada and also served as a follow-up to discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta in Canada.

Both sides, according to the MEA, acknowledged the clear momentum for rebuilding trust and expanding cooperation at the highest levels of political leadership. They held productive discussions on advancing the bilateral relationship, including counterterrorism, combating transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges. They agreed to strengthen security cooperation and reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement.

In addition, the two NSAs also deliberated on priority areas for future cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

According to the MEA, both sides agreed to work closely on the way forward and adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, in a statement earlier this week, the Government of Canada has said that the Bishnoi Gang have a presence in Canada and is active in areas with significant diaspora communities. It further said that the Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. They create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures. According to the statement, with the addition of the Bishnoi gang, there are now 88 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code of Canada. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)