San Juan (Puerto Rico), Apr 28 (AP) The twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago held snap elections Monday after its new prime minister ordered the president to dissolve Parliament last month in an unexpected move.

Voters will choose 41 candidates for the House of Representatives. The party that clinches 21 seats wins a majority, and that party's leader typically is appointed prime minister.

The diverse country of 1.4 million people has two main parties: The People's National Movement led by current Prime Minister Stuart Young and the United National Congress, which is allied with the Coalition of Interests and is led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, a former prime minister.

The election comes as the oil- and gas-rich country battles a surge in crime and economic instability.

Some citizens have been disgruntled over the appointment of Young as prime minister in March without an election after former Prime Minister Keith Rowley of the People's National Movement stepped down following 10 years in power.

The election was originally scheduled to be held later this year.

Trinidad and Tobago also has a Senate, but all 32 members are appointed. (AP)

