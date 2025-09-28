New York [US], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, on Saturday (local time) unveiled the Viksit Bharat Run t-shirt at an event organised by Jaipur Foot USA and BRUHUD New York Seniors.

The programme, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, saw Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar receive a traditional Indian welcome with dhol drums and Bhojpuri folk performances.

The gathering marked the announcement of a major artificial limb fitting camp in Trinidad, set to begin on October 2, which will run for 50 days and provide free prosthetic limbs to nearly 800 amputees. The camp will be the 120th such international initiative by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the parent body of Jaipur Foot.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "We congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has contributed significantly not only to the people of India but also to those around the world," she said.

She expressed gratitude for Modi's recent visit to Trinidad in July 2025. "His visit was a powerful and tangible testament to the enduring friendship between our countries," she said, pointing out that Modi was only the fourth Indian prime minister to visit the Caribbean nation.

The Trinidad PM also highlighted Modi's push for South-South cooperation. "We welcome it as the North has always been dominant, and PM Modi has really pressed on South-South cooperation. When he visited Trinidad and Tobago, he visited several countries in the south, Brazil, Ghana," she added.

The camp in Trinidad will also see the participation of Padma Bhushan DR Mehta, founder of Jaipur Foot, at its inauguration.

Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, played a pivotal role in organising the camp. During the New York event, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar unveiled the Viksit Bharat Run T-shirt, symbolising India's vision of a developed nation extending its reach globally.

The initiative emerged from discussions with former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who suggested combining the medical camp with celebrations for Prime Minister Modi's birthday.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar said India's role extended beyond humanitarian work. "India supported our bid to get a seat on the UN Security Council. Several countries supported our plan, and we look forward to working with India again in that regard," she said.

Describing the broader impact of Modi's Caribbean visit, she noted that it carried "significant economic outcomes" and "social impact that would immediately rebound to the less fortunate in our society." She added, "I want to thank PM Modi very much. His recent visit marked a historic milestone."

The Indian diaspora from Bihar added to the occasion with traditional Bhojpuri songs and dances, creating a festive atmosphere around the announcement. Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, who joined in the celebrations, appeared to enjoy the cultural showcase, reflecting the close people-to-people ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, has been instrumental in facilitating the camp, which continues Jaipur Foot's global mission of providing affordable prosthetic care across 50 countries. (ANI)

