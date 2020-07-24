Melbourne, Jul 24 (AP) The premier of Australia's COVID-19 hot spot, Victoria state, says the military will be used to bolster contact-tracing efforts.

Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday that if someone who is a newly diagnosed coronavirus case does not answer after being telephoned twice, soldiers will accompany a health official to the infected person's home for a contact-tracing interview on the doorstep.

Also Read | Women's Tennis Cancels All China Events in 2020 Over COVID-19: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Anyone who is not at home will likely be fined for failing to home quarantine while awaiting a negative test result. Previously, failure to contact an infected person by phone was not followed up with a house call. Mask wearing became compulsory Thursday in Victoria's capital of Melbourne, which is Australia's second-largest city. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)