Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The Trump administration has blocked the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield from testifying at a hearing before a US House Education and Labour Committee to discuss steps to reopen schools amid the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Sputnik reported.

Committee Chairman Robert Scott said in a press release on Friday (local time), "It is alarming that the Trump administration is preventing the CDC from appearing before the Committee at a time when its expertise and guidance is so critical to the health and safety of students, parents, and educators."

Also Read | COVID-19 Testing Camp To Be Organised at JNU For Three Days: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Scott added that the lack of transparency does a disservice to the many communities in the United States struggling with decisions to reopen schools this fall.

President Donald Trump has been pushing for schools to reopen and has criticised the CDC school reopening guidelines as being too tough. Vice President Mike Pence has emphasised that schools do not need to follow these guidelines.

Also Read | US Economy Plunged 37% in Q2, to Contract by 6.6% in 2020, Says IMF.

The CDC is not expected to make changes to its guidelines despite Trump's criticism, according to media reports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)