Washington, Apr 7 (AP) The Trump administration has notified the World Food Programme and other partners that it's terminated some of the last remaining lifesaving humanitarian programmes across the Middle East, a US and UN official told The Associated Press.

An official with USAID says about 60 letters cancelling contracts were sent over the past week, including to the World Food Programme.

An official with the United Nations says WFP received termination letters for Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

The USAID official says US funding for key programmes in Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe also were affected, including those providing food, water, medical care and shelter for people displaced by war. (AP)

