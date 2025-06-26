Santa Fe, Jun 26 (AP) The Department of Defence is expanding a militarised zone along the southern US border where troops are authorised to detain people who enter for federal prosecution on charges of trespassing in a national defence area.

The Air Force on Monday announced the annexation of a serpentine 250-mile (400-kilometre) stretch of the border in Texas amid a buildup of military forces under President Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border.

Also Read | Explosion and Stampede in Central African Republic: 29 Children Killed, Over 250 Injured As Transformer Blast During Exam Triggers Chaos at Barthelemy Boganda High School in Bangui.

The newly designated national defence area along the Rio Grande spans two Texas counties and runs alongside cities, including Brownsville and McAllen. It will be treated as an extension of Joint Base San Antonio. The Air Force said it's prepared to install warning signs immediately against entry to the area.

The military strategy was pioneered in April along a 170-mile (275-kilometre) stretch of the border in New Mexico and expanded to a swath of western Texas in May. Hunters, hikers and humanitarian aid groups fear that they will no longer have access.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian To Enter International Space Station, Says 'Privilege To Be Amongst Few To See Earth From This Vantage Point' (Watch Video).

In the newest national defense area, military responsibilities include “enhanced detection and monitoring” and "temporarily detaining trespassers until they are transferred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities,” the Air Force said in a news release.

At least three people have been directly detained by troops in New Mexico for processing by Border Patrol. More than 1,400 immigrants have been charged with incursions into the national defense areas, a criminal misdemeanour punishable by up to 18 months in prison.

Court challenges to the charges have met with mixed results.

The militarized border zone is a counterpoint to the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles following protests over Trump's stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws.

The troop deployments are testing the limits of the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the military from conducting civilian law enforcement on US soil.

Arrests at the border for illegal entry have decreased dramatically this year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)