Washington DC [US], December 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday again claimed to have stopped the India-Pakistan conflict that occurred in May.

Trump, while delivering remarks on economy at Pennsylvania, said that in 10 months, he stopped eight wars in the 10 months of his tenure.

"In 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Kosovo-Serbia, Pakistan and India. They were going at it. Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia. Armenia and Azerbaijan. I hate to say this, Cambodia and Thailand started up today. Tomorrow I have to make a phone call...I'm going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia. They're going at it again. But I'll do it. So we're making peace through strength," he said.

Earlier on November 19, Trump reiterated his claim that he stopped eight wars during his presidency, including India and Pakistan. The remarks came during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Crown Prince Mohammed was making his first trip to Washington since Khashoggi's killing in 2018.

"We've done a lot of good with this office. I've stopped eight wars... I've actually stopped eight wars. I have another one to go with Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It's taken longer than I thought. But we stopped India and Pakistan. I could go through the list... I'm very proud. I stopped one that was almost ready to start again... So it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether they came in. Many of these leaders have come in and signed their peace deals in the Oval Office...," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

Trump has consistently claimed that he used trade tariffs to stop a potential large-scale war between India and Pakistan, stating that his intervention "settled" the conflict within 24 hours, a claim denied by India.

The US President was referring to the border clashes between India and Pakistan that followed India's precision strikes in May this year on Pakistani terror camps under Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. (ANI)

