Washington, DC [US], March 31 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has accepted a request from his friend, American singer-songwriter Kid Rock, to meet comedian and host Bill Maher at the White House.

Trump shared the announcement on his social media platform, 'Truth Social,' and stated that he didn't initially like the idea but thought it would be interesting.

Also Read | Earthequake in Tonga: 2nd Quake in 24 Hours Jolts Tonga Islands.

In his post, Trump wrote, "I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP."

"I really didn't like the idea much, and don't like it much now, but thought it would be interesting," he added.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 2 Killed and Dozens Wounded in Russian Attack on Kharkiv; Donald Trump Lashes Out at Vladimir Putin.

Trump acknowledged that despite the meeting, Maher would likely continue to publicly criticize him. He also mentioned that Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, would be present at the meeting.

"The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc., very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress, where I stated, correctly, that no matter what I said or did, they wouldn't stand, they wouldn't applaud, they wouldn't smile or laugh and, certainly, they wouldn't be in any way "nice." Who knows, though, maybe I'll be proven wrong?" he said.

"In any event, I'm doing a favor for a friend. I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher and Kid Rock, and I believe even the Legendary Dana White will be present. It might be fun, or it might not, but you will be the first to know!" he added.

Notably, the meeting is expected to take place at the White House, although the exact date has not been confirmed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)