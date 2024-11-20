Washington, Nov 20 (AP) Donald Trump says he has chosen former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to serve as US ambassador to NATO, the bedrock Western alliance that the president-elect has repeatedly expressed skepticism about.

Trump, in a statement, said Whitaker was “a strong warrior and loyal Patriot" who "will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended” and “strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability.”

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: US, Italy, Spain, and Greece 'Temporarily' Close Embassies in Kyiv Amid Fear Over 'Air Attack'.

The choice of Whitaker as the nation's representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is an unusual one, given his background is as a lawyer and not in foreign policy. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)