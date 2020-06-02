World News | Trump Has Made It Clear Anarchy, Lawlessness on America's Streets is Unacceptable: White House Press Secretary

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], June 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has termed the ongoing violent protests on America's streets as unacceptable and said that any form of anarchy and lawlessness will not be tolerated, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

"The President has made clear that what we are seeing on America's streets is unacceptable. Violence, looting, anarchy, lawlessness are not to be tolerated," Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when George Floyd, a 46-years-old African American man, died under the police custody in the city of Minneapolis.

Around 4,000 people across the United States have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd last month, CNN reported.

The Trump administration will deploy more federal resources throughout the country to reduce violence linked to recent anti-racism protests, Kayleigh McEnany said.

"There will be additional federal assets deployed across the nation," McEnany said. "There will be a central command centre in conjunction with the state and local governments that will include General [Mark] Milley, Secretary [Mark] Esper, and [Attorney General William] Barr."

McEnany added that Trump wants the National Guard in partnership with local law enforcement to "dominate the streets" in US communities in order to restore peace amid the protests.

"The voices of law-abiding citizens must be heard and heard very loudly," President Trump said on Saturday.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington DC across the United States imposed curfews in response to the continuing protests against the death of George Floyd in police custody.

According to CNN, 40 cities have imposed curfews and approximately 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC with another 2,000 prepared to activate if needed. (ANI)

