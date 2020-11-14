Washington, Nov 14 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has named National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien as his special envoy to the US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday said, "President Donald J Trump announced the United States participation in the United States-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on November 13 and the East Asia Summit on November 14 in Hanoi, Vietnam."

"President Trump named Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Robert C O'Brien as his Special Envoy to both Summits. Ambassador O'Brien will reaffirm the commitment of the United States to prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific during virtual remarks,” she said.

The US, McEnany said, is pleased to mark the 5th anniversary of the US-ASEAN strategic partnership.

The ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

"The United States has long been a friend to ASEAN, and ASEAN remains central to President Trump's vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," McEnany said.

The virtual ASEAN summit, which kicked-off on Thursday, is taking place amid China's aggressive behaviour in the disputed South China Sea. A number of ASEAN countries have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea.

The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The East Asia Summit (EAS) is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating security and defence. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

The virtual summit on Saturday will be chaired by Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and will see participation from all the 18 EAS countries.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia.

