Washington, Apr 25 (AP) President Donald Trump has said that he is being "inundated" with requests to seek a third term.

However, he insisted “there are some loopholes” to the constitutional bar preventing presidents from seeking a third term.

During a recent interview with Time magazine, Trump was asked about saying he was “not joking” about seeking a third term previously. He responded, “There are some loopholes.”

But, he added, “I don't believe in using loopholes.”

The 22nd Amendment states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

A possible way around that would be for Vice President JD Vance to be elected president in 2028, then step aside in favour of Trump.

Trump said he didn't “know anything about” that possibility, but also noted, “I am being inundated with requests.” (AP)

