In a major escalation, the United States launched targeted airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. President Donald Trump announced the strikes were aimed at eliminating Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities, calling the operation “a spectacular military success.” “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” Trump declared, adding that the action was essential to neutralize the nuclear threat posed by “the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.” The move has sharply raised regional and global tensions. US Strikes 3 Nuclear Sites in Iran: American Military Bombs Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan in Iran; Donald Trump Says ‘Joining Israeli Air Campaign’.

US President Speaks After Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

#WATCH | US strikes Iran's three nuclear facilities US President Donald Trump says, "Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the… pic.twitter.com/KQdMgczaJo — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)