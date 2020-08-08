Washington DC [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he had a lengthy discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron over the Beruit blast on Tuesday.

"Had a lengthy discussion this morning with President Macron of France concerning numerous subjects, but in particular the catastrophic event which took place in Beirut, Lebanon," Trump tweeted.

The US President further informed that he also spoke with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to "inform him that three large aircraft are on the way" with medical supplies food and water.

"At 3 pm this afternoon, spoke to President Aoun of Lebanon to inform him that 3 large aircraft are on the way, loaded up with medical supplies, food and water. Also, first responders, technicians, doctors, and nurses on the way," Trump said in another tweet.

Trump further said that the French President, along with leaders of Lebanon and leaders from other parts of the world, will hold a conference call on Sunday.

"We will be having a conference call on Sunday with President Macron, leaders of Lebanon, and leaders from various other parts of the world. Everyone wants to help!" Trump further tweeted.

At least 137 people died and some 5,000 were injured in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday. The ammonium nitrate blast at the seaport was felt far across the city, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. (ANI)

