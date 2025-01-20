Washington, DC, January 20: The premises of US Capitol Rotunda building erupted with the chants of 'USA, USA' as the big screen shows outgoing President Joe Biden welcoming President-elect Donald Trump at the White House. President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath as the 47th president of the United States today. The US Capitol Rotunda is alive with excitement as the crowd eagerly anticipates the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Chants of "USA, USA" fill the air, emphasising the patriotic energy in the atmosphere as Trump prepares for his swearing-in ceremony.

A Trump supporter says, "...It's great to have Trump back in office. I'm excited to have him focus on making America first again. It's been too long. We've endured a long period of time where other interests have been more important..."

Donald Trump Supporters Eagerly Await His Inauguration As 47th US President

🚨‼️Trump Supporters Wait Hours to Attend Inauguration at Capital One Arena🧵 Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump waited for hours to secure their spots at Capital One Arena to witness his historic inauguration. The event has drawn significant crowds, showcasing… pic.twitter.com/tGOUKCjvlE — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) January 20, 2025

Another supporter, John, shares his excitement: "I came all the way from Hawaii just to be here and I'm excited. I'm excited about what Trump is going to do for our country - Make America great again."

Two best friends, Emery and Bridget, express their enthusiasm at the event: "We love Donald Trump. We are so excited for the next four years. It's going to be wonderful... We waited in line, and started at 5.30, I guess. A little bit cold, but it's all worth it for Donald Trump. And also we went to Madison Square Garden to the rally and that was wonderful. So we wish them all the health, happiness, success, and safety. And God bless Donald Trump."

Another supporter adds, "I'm originally from China, but right now I'm living in Jacksonville, Florida. I really love Trump. I hope we can get a better future."

Trump will soon be sworn in as 47th President of the United States. He earlier served as the 45th President of the United States.

