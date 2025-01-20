Donald Trump has officially begun his oath-taking ceremony, marking his return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States. In a historic ceremony held inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, January 20, Trump was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts. The event, attended by prominent figures, including former presidents and global leaders, marks Trump’s return to the Oval Office as the first president to serve non-consecutive terms in over a century. Watch the video of the oath-taking ceremony showcasing this pivotal moment in US history. Donald Trump Inauguration 2025 Full Guest List: Which Foreign Leaders Are Attending Donald Trump’s Swearing In? Is PM Narendra Modi Going?

Donald Trump Takes the Oath of Office

