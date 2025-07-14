Washington, Jul 14 (AP) President Donald Trump said Monday he would punish Russia with tariffs if there isn't a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days.

The Republican president made the announcement during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

“We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days," Trump said. He did not provide specifics on how the tariffs would be implemented.

“I use trade for a lot of things," he added. "But it's great for settling wars.” (AP)

