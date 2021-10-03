Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has denied reports of ceasefire and stressed that it is not looking for a peace agreement with Pakistan, a media report said.

TTP's top leadership said that it is not looking for a peace agreement with the Pakistani authorities. "Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has never announced a ceasefire," TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani said in a statement, according to Pakistan Today.

"TTP fighters should continue their attacks wherever they are," the statement added.

Describing the TTP as an "organised movement" Khurasani said that there are "no fissures or factions within the group".

He emphasised that the "movement has a collective policy which no one can deviate from".

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government is in talks with some groups of the banned TTP with the aim of having the group lay down their weapons and making them agree to adhere to the country's Constitution.

"There are different groups which form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So, we are in talks with them. It's a reconciliation process," Khan said during an interview with the TRT World on Friday.

Khan had clarified that he is expecting a deal to come out of the talks but again nothing is certain. He sees dialogue as the only solution and is willing to 'forgive' the TTP if an agreement is reached. (ANI)

