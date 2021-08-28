Ankara [Turkey], August 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Friday reported 18,340 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,311,637, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 244 to 55,713, while 14,528 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

Also Read | Pentagon Says Approx 5,400 Individuals at Kabul Airport Awaiting Flights Out of Afghanistan.

A total of 295,647 tests were conducted over the past day, it added.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Also Read | Kabul Blasts: Only One Suicide Bomber in Airport Attack, Second Not Confirmed, Says Pentagon.

More than 47.52 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 36.38 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 92.39 million doses including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)