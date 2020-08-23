Ankara [Turkey], Aug 23 (ANI): Turkey has confirmed 1,309 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 257,032, Anadolu news agency reported.

"Today, 1,309 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, taking the tally to 257,032. A total of 22 patients have died, and the overall death toll reached 6,102," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was quoted as saying in his tweet.

The death toll reached 6,102 as 22 more people lost their lives, reported Anadolu news agency.

The Health Minister further said that 801 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 236,370.

According to Johns Hopkins University, a total number of 23,045,311 people have tested positive of coronavirus till now.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to coronavirus has reached to 801,267. (ANI)

