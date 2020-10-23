Ankara [Turkey], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey has registered 2,102 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the new highest daily increase since May 8, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today, 2,102 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, the total number of those infected is 355,582. Seventy-one patients have died, the total death toll is 9,584. As many as 1,581 patients have recovered today, the total is 310,027," the Ministry said.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2020: Amazon Workers Plan to Shut Down Warehouses on Halloween If They Don’t Get Paid Leave to Vote.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has reached its second peak. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)