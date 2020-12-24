Lahore [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Turkish firms, Albayrak and Ozpak Group has sought an apology from Pakistan after their facilities were raided by riot police.

According to the employees of the companies, the Pakistani riot police raided the six garages of the two companies in Lahore, reported Anadolu Agency.

Both the Turkish firms have now asked for an official apology from Pakistan for being raided by riot police two days ago in Lahore.

Both firms use to provide cleaning services that had a fleet of over 750 vehicles, including garbage removal trucks, lorries and various vehicles.

The company officials stated that they were asked to deliver their cleaning tools to the Lahore administration through pressure and threat before their contracts expire.

Albayrak's Project Coordinator Cagri Ozel told reporters that police entered the workshops forcefully without any legal notice, forced the employees and their managers out on the streets and manhandled them.

Pakistan, which boasts of its friendship with Turkey was caught in a quagmire when the two firms accused its 'bestie' of illegally confiscating their cleaning vehicles before their contract expired.

Ozel said their service contracts expire on December 31, and they did not intend to take part in a new bid.Earlier, in a joint statement, they termed the incident as "bullying," noting that they invested approximately $150 million in Pakistan since 2012, vowing to initiate legal proceedings,' reported Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish authorities informed that the service contracts of the Turkish companies with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would expire on December 31, 2020.

Moreover, Turkish company officials stated that they had invested approximately USD 150 million since 2012 in a bid to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)