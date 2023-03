Istanbul, Mar 3 (AP) One of Turkey's leading opposition politicians indicated on Friday that her party is breaking with a major alliance formed to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections scheduled for May.

A split in the opposition bloc ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections would be a major boost for Erdogan, whose popularity has been battered by a weak economy and his government's response to a catastrophic earthquake.

Meral Aksener, head of the nationalist Iyi Party, said she was distancing herself from the six-party group, known as the Table of Six, over a dispute about selecting the candidate to run against Erdogan.

“I'm sorry to say that, as of yesterday, the Table of Six has lost its ability to reflect the will of the nation in its decisions,” she told a news conference in Ankara, referring to a failed Thursday meeting to nominate a joint opposition candidate.

Erdogan is facing what many consider his toughest challenge amid economic turmoil and criticism of the government's response to the February 6 earthquake in southern Turkey that killed tens of thousands.

It has been clear for months that the leader of the largest opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party, or CHP, had put himself forward to stand in the May 14 vote.

That was despite two other CHP figures, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, showing more favourable poll ratings against Erdogan.

Aksener, a former interior minister whose party is the second largest in the opposition bloc, was reported to have favoured either of the mayors instead of Kilicdaroglu, who has failed to win a national election in the 13 years he has led the CHP.

She said the five other parties had selected Kilicdaroglu in Thursday's meeting as a candidate. “Personal ambitions were preferred to Turkey,” Aksener said after meeting senior Iyi Party officials.

“We have expressed our opinion in favour of the candidacy of two names that we have heard frequently in the streets and squares for three years," she said. "These two names were Mansur Yavas and Ekrem Imamoglu.”

Kilicdaroglu seemed unruffled by Aksener's speech as he left a meeting in Ankara. “Don't worry, all the pieces will fall into place,” he told journalists. (AP)

