Ankara [Turkey], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on October 26, his office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Our president plans to make a one-day working visit to Azerbaijan on October 26," a spokesperson for the Turkish Presidency said.

According to earlier statements, Erdogan is planning to take part in the opening ceremony of the Fizuli international airport in an area of Nagorno-Karabakh that went under Azerbaijan's control during last year's armed conflict. The airport's opening for full-scale operations is scheduled for early 2022. (ANI/Sputnik)

