Warsaw, Nov 22 (AP) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centrist Civic Coalition is holding a primary on Friday to choose a candidate who will run in the nation's presidential election next year.

Party members are choosing between Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski to run in the election.

“I am very proud of both of our candidates,” Tusk said on Friday, describing the contest as a healthy exercise in democracy. Party members are voting by text message and Tusk is scheduled to announce the winner Saturday in Warsaw.

Trzaskowski has long been considered the obvious candidate for Tusk's party, but was recently challenged by Sikorski's decision to run.

Sikorski, who has served as a defence and foreign minister in past governments and has ties in Washington, argues that his experience in the areas of security and diplomacy make him the better choice at a time of war in neighbouring Ukraine and political change in the United States.

Some of Sikorski's opponents, however, say they worry that Sikorski's wife, the American writer and historian Anne Applebaum, could create difficulties in the US-Polish relationship when Donald Trump enters the White House because she criticised Trump in her writings.

The headline of an article she wrote for The Atlantic in October was: “Trump is speaking like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini.”

Whoever wins Friday's contest is expected to be one of the most important candidates in a field of challengers from other parties.

The conservative opposition party, Law and Justice led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, which governed Poland from 2015-23, has not named its candidate yet. That person is expected to be picked by Kaczynski.

The date of the presidential election has not yet been announced but a first round is expected to be held in May, and a possible runoff would be held two weeks later if no candidate gets an outright majority in the first round.

The conservative incumbent, President Andrzej Duda, will complete his second and final five-year term in August 2025. The Polish constitution prevents him from running again.

It is a priority for Tusk to have an ally win the presidency because it will determine whether he can fulfil his agenda. He is currently unable to fulfil some of his campaign promises because Duda wields veto power over legislation, but also because of opposition within his own three-party coalition.

Trzaskowski already ran for president in 2020, and barely lost to Duda then.

The Civic Coalition is led by Tusk's party Civic Platform and also includes smaller parties including the Greens. (AP)

