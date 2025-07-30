Moscow [Russia], July 30 (ANI): Moscow is set to host the second edition of the Antares International Film Festival from August 6 to 10 at the Digital Business Space (CDP), with a notable entry from the TV BRICS International Media Network making it to the competition lineup.

Titled Uralian Anomaly, the documentary will be screened on August 10 as part of the festival's documentary film segment.

The 2025 production, created by author Ksenia Komissarova and directed by Andrey Porshnyak, with cinematography by Dmitry Golovko, was shot in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast, one of the country's most resource-rich mining regions.

The film offers an in-depth look into the life of geologists and the gold extraction industry, highlighting both the technical and human elements of the profession. Over 100 individuals contributed to the film's production, which had its premiere earlier this year in Ekaterinburg on January 24.

Antares focuses on cinema that pays tribute to working professionals and skilled labour. This year, the festival has attracted 104 entries from 29 countries, including BRICS members such as Brazil, India and China, alongside nations like Iran, Egypt, Indonesia and Belarus. The competition spans full-length features, documentaries, shorts, and animation.

Winners will be chosen by an international jury and will receive diplomas and uniquely crafted statuettes designed by sculptor Grigory Pototsky. Among the jury members for the short fiction segment is Ivan Zakharenko, Head of Thematic Broadcasting and Special Media Projects at TV BRICS.

"TV BRICS has long-standing and fruitful cooperation with leading film festivals in BRICS+ nations, fostering professional dialogue within the film community. Our network produces original documentaries and television programmes, and a special place in our media library and on-air schedule is reserved for short films - auteur cinema from BRICS countries. I hope that being part of the Antares jury will deepen our understanding of emerging trends in independent cinema and introduce us to new talents," said Zakharenko.

The festival will also feature a comprehensive business programme, including panels on labour-centric cinema, crowdfunding for social films, youth engagement and technical workshops for industry professionals working in complex production environments. (ANI)

